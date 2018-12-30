Man trips over rail tracks, freight train severs his foot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a freight train struck a man and severed his foot after he tripped on some rail tracks.

The accident in Philadelphia occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the 50-year-old man was crossing the tracks when he lost his footing and fell. Around this time, a freight train that had been stopped nearby started up again and ran over his foot.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.