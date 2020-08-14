Police: Man, 16-year-old boy killed in Glendale shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A double-homicide in Glendale left a man and a 16-year-old boy dead, and investigators suspect the incident was related to drugs, a Police Department spokeswoman said.

Police officers responding to reports of gunfire Thursday night found the victims who treated at the sceen before being pronounced dead at a hosital, police said.

No identities were released.

Officer Tiffany Ngalula said the shooting occurred behind a business in an area with a history of known drug activity.

Investigators were trying to determine circumstances of the incident but apparently several vehicles were involved, Ngalulu said.