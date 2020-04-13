Man suspected of Arizona killing is found dead in Tennessee

PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a Phoenix parking garage has been found dead in Tennessee, police said Monday.

They said the body of 64-year-old Stanley Justice was discovered by a passerby in a wooded area in Williamson County, Tennessee and he had a fatal ,self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were called to a north-central Phoenix apartment complex on April 6 and officers found 57-year-old Linda Meyer shot in her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to later determine Meyer and Justice were in a relationship and he was a suspect in her killing.

That began a search for Justice and police said it’s still unclear what led to the fatal shooting of Meyer.