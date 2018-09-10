https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Man-struck-killed-by-Salt-Lake-City-train-13217768.php
Man struck, killed by Salt Lake City train
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a man has died after being struck by an oncoming train in Salt Lake City.
KSL-TV reports that the Utah Transit Authority says the incident happened Sunday night around 9:45 p.m.
UTA spokesman Carl Arky says the 25-year-old man was walking on the tracks when a westbound Greenline TRAX train hit him.
Authorities are trying to determine why the man was on the tracks in a dimly lit area.
His identity has not been released as investigators are trying to contact the man's family.
The train line has since reopened.
