Man struck and killed in Wausau was 92

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Police say the man struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in Wausau was 92 years old.

Authorities say the man was struck at a city intersection shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Aspirus Hospital where he died of his injuries. The 66-year-old man driving the vehicle that struck him called 911 and has been cooperating in the investigation.