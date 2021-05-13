Man shot near Silver Lake after becoming aggressive

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man walking his dog near Silver Lake in Everett was fatally shot by a bystander after acting aggressively toward other people on the sidewalk, according to police.

The man who was shot had been walking his dog on the sidewalk around Silver Lake around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when, with no apparent provocation, he started “yelling and became aggressive towards people walking on the sidewalk around Silver Lake,” including a grandmother and her young granddaughter, police said in a statement released Wednesday.