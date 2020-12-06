Man shot and killed by deputies in northeastern Minnesota

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two sheriff's deputies in northeastern Minnesota shot and killed a 19-year-old man Saturday afternoon after he fled officers who were investigating a shoplifting report.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the man was first discovered outside a business about 12:30 p.m. in Mountain Iron, at which time he refused commands and fled on foot. The release said as deputies and other law enforcement officers began searching for the man, they learned he matched the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting Friday in the nearby town of Virginia.

About an hour later, deputies and a police dog found the man in a wooded area. The release said there was a confrontation, at which time deputies first deployed Tasers and then two of them shot the man.

The man died at the scene. The release did not give details about the faceoff with deputies, who have been placed on administrative leave while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates the shooting.

No further details have been released.