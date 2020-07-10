Man seriously injured in shooting in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Pierre has been airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Police say the 30-year-old man was shot about 9 p.m. Thursday and brought to Avera St. Mary's Hospital by a private vehicle. KGFX reports the man was then flown to Sioux Falls.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows the man was outside a residence when the shooting occurred and that it doesn't appear to be a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.