Man seriously hurt after being struck by train in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a man was seriously hurt after being struck by a train.
Norfolk Police say the man was hit by a train along tracks northeast of downtown Friday night.
He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Detectives were gathering information but have classified the collision as an industrial accident.
