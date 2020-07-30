Man sentenced to prison in 2017 Topeka triple killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man who said he was pressured into participating in three murders, including that of his best friend, has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison.

Shane Andrew Mays, 22, was sentenced Wednesday for his role in the March 2017 deaths of Matthew Leavitt, 19, Nicole Fisher, 38, and Luke Davis, 20, who were strangled and suffocated over an unproven rape allegation against Leavitt, who Mays called his “best friend,” The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Mays pleaded guilty in February to second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery. He will receive credit for the nearly 41 months he has already served.

Joseph Lowry, Kora Liles, Brian Flowers and Joseph Krahn have all been sentenced for their roles in the deaths.

Testimony at previous hearings indicated Mays was told to help kill the victims in exchange for his life. After the killings, Mays was allowed to leave and walked to the police station, where he reported the deaths.