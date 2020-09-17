Man sentenced to life in triple slaying

SMITHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A western Kentucky man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting three people in 2018.

Jackie Doom expressed remorse for the killings during a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Livingston County Circuit Court, WPSD-TV reported.

Doom pleaded guilty last month to three counts of murder in the fatal shootings of January Stone, Robert Belt Jr., and Johnny Mallory, who were found dead inside an apartment in Grand Rivers.

Doom’s attorney said his client shot the three because he believed they had sold drugs to his pregnant wife causing her to miscarry. Prosecutors said none of that was proven to be true.

Doom won't be eligible for parole for 25 years.