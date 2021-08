OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A man convicted of causing the death of a 10-month-old boy he was caring for in Oshkosh has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Freddy Colon pleaded no contest to neglecting a child resulting in death as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Court records show the charge was reduced from reckless homicide, WLUK-TV reported.