Man says he was checking safety of gun when he shot himself

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who accidentally shot himself in the leg told police he was trying to make sure his handgun was safe when the shooting happened.

The shooting happened Saturday night as the 26-year-old man was sitting in a car in a northwest Omaha parking lot, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Police said the man told officers he was about to meet friends for drinks when he decided to remove the gun’s magazine. He then pointed it at his feet and pulled the trigger, thinking it was empty, police said.

However, a round was still in the chamber and hit him just above his left ankle. The man called 911, and an officer who responded applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg to slow the bleeding before he was taken to a hospital.