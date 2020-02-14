https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Man-running-from-officers-fatally-struck-by-15056486.php
Man running from officers fatally struck by vehicle on I-80
MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — The driver of a vehicle in which officers found narcotics after a traffic stop in eastern Nebraska died when he ran into traffic, authorities said.
The stop occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday, about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) west of Lincoln on Interstate 80.
After the drugs were found during a search, Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance said in a news release, the man fled across eastbound lanes and was hit by a passenger vehicle heading west in the westbound lanes.
The man was pronounced dead at Seward Memorial Hospital. His name hasn't been released. His vehicle had Illinois plates, the sheriff said.
