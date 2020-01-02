Man rescued from deep construction site hole in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who fell into a deep hole at a Los Angeles construction site was rescued by firefighters Thursday morning.

The man was being evaluated by paramedics but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Firefighters responded to the site in East Hollywood shortly after 8:30 a.m. and set up a ventilation system to ensure the man had fresh air approximately 40 feet (12 meters) down the hole.

A hoisting rig was set up and the man was brought to the surface shortly after 9:30 a.m.