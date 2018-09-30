Man reported missing from Seattle-based fishing boat

SEATTLE (AP) — The Coast Guard is investigating after a man was reported missing from a fishing boat in the Bering Sea near St. Matthew Island in Alaska.

The Seattle Times reports the worker was last seen Thursday on the Seattle-based Clipper Seafoods vessel, which was fishing, processing and freezing Alaska cod.

The Coast Guard searched for 24 hours but suspended the search Friday afternoon. At the time the water was about 50 degrees and winds were 15 miles per hour.

The Clipper Epic can hold about 60,000 pounds of frozen seafood and up to 25 crew members. Clipper Seafoods operations manager Tommy Little says most of the company's vessels are from Seattle. He says the last time a crew member was reported missing from a Clipper Seafoods vessel was in 2002.

