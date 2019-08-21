Man pleads no contest to secret City Hall recording

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — A former building inspector for a Los Angeles ocean suburb has pleaded no contest to secretly recording dozens of people in restrooms at City Hall and a nearby Starbucks.

Andrew Jensen of Huntington Beach entered pleas Tuesday to 13 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and was immediately sentenced to two years in Los Angeles County jail. He also received community service and must register as a sex offender.

Jensen was working for the city of Rancho Palos Verdes last year when prosecutors say he used a hidden camera to record 63 women and 26 men.

He was arrested after a camera about the size of a quarter was found concealed inside a City Hall restroom.