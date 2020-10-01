Man pleads guilty in February shooting that killed 2 people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in a February shooting in Fort Wayne that left two people dead and seriously wounded a third person.

Kyaw H. Hlang, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of felony murder and one count of attempted murder in Allen Superior Court.

Hlang is one of three men charged in the Feb. 26 shootings that killed Mon Ong, 21, and Brooke Wendel, 23. A 27-year-old man, Meng Kem, was shot in the neck and the head but survived.

Kem told Fort Wayne police that the shooting occurred when the accused men came to rob him of his money, which he estimated to be about $1,500, The Journal Gazette reported.

Hlang is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6. A plea agreement filed last week calls for his sentence not to exceed 100 years.

His two co-defendants, Kerwins Louis, 21, and Jamesley Paul, 23, are charged with two counts each of murder and felony murder, one count of robbery with serious bodily injury and a firearm enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime. Paul’s trial is set for Jan. 5, while Louis is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 23.