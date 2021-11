OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial on first-degree murder for allegedly opening fire on two teenagers in Omaha killing one of them.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the judge made the decision Monday. In addition to the murder charge, J'Maun Haynie of Papillion is charged with second-degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.