Man missing on Monroe Lake following storm

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A 26-year-old man went missing on Monroe Lake after a storm passed over the area.

Indiana conservation police say the Bloomington man was boating and swimming with co-workers Friday evening at 10,000 acre man-made reservoir.

Then the squall hit. After it passed, his friends realized he was missing and called 911.

Authorities including a dive team conducted a search, which was called off at dark. It resumed Saturday morning.

Police are withholding the man's name pending notification of his family.