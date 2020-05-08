https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Man-killed-teen-critically-hurt-in-metro-station-15256179.php
Man killed, teen critically hurt in metro station stabbing
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A man was killed and a teenager was critically wounded in a stabbing at a metro station in Maryland on Thursday, police said.
Metro Transit Police responded to the Capitol Heights Metro Station outside of Washington around 8 p.m., where they found the victims suffering from severe lacerations “consistent with stab wounds," the agency said in a statement.
The adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the teenager was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the statement.
Police said officers took a 23-year-old suspect into custody and recovered a knife from the scene.
No charges were announced and authorities did not immediately identify the victims or the suspect.
