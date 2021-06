SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A man has died in a shootout with police in western Nebraska following an hourslong standoff at a Scottsbluff home, authorities there said.

Officers were called to the home around noon Monday for reports of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself or others, Scottsbluff police said. There also were reports that shots had been fired at the home. No one else was inside the home, police said.