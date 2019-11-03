Man killed hours after service resumes on LA's Metro A Line

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say one man was struck and killed by a train and another was injured hours after Metro resumed rail service between downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Sheriff's officials say the incident occurred late Saturday on tracks in a neighborhood just south of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials say one man died at the scene. The other man managed to jump out of the way and sustained only minor injuries.

The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that the area where the collision occurred was not a grade crossing.

The incident came hours after officials celebrated the reopening of Metro's A Line — formerly known as the Blue Line — following a $350 million improvement project.

The 22-mile line, which originally opened in 1990, was closed in January for the upgrades.

