Man killed by Spokane County sheriff's deputy ID'd

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man killed by a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy Friday has been identified as 25-year-old Clando Anitok.

The Spokesman-Review reports the deputy attempted to stop Anitok’s car and when Anitok didn’t stop, the deputy pursued the car for a short distance until it crashed into a fence at a residence, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

Anitok then exited the vehicle and walked toward the deputy, the statement said. When Anitok didn’t follow the deputy’s commands, the deputy attempted to deploy his Taser, which did not work, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy chased Anitok into a backyard where the sheriff’s office says Anitok turned toward the deputy and reached into his waistband.

The deputy shot Anitok once and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anitok’s cause of death is listed by the Spokane County Medical Examiner as a gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office hasn't released the name of the deputy who shot Anitok.

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is investigating.