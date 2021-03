OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man undergoing his second trial for murder in the 2016 shooting death of an Omaha teenager has been found not guilty.

A Douglas County jury on Tuesday found Otis Walker, 25, not guilty of first-degree murder and gun charges in the Nov. 26, 2016, drive-by shooting death of 16-year-old Markeise Dunn, the Omaha World-Herald reported.