Man identified in fatal shootout, car crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma man who died in gunfire exchange and a subsequent car crash was identified, Washington state authorities said.

The Pierce County medical examiner's office confirmed Jermanie Campbell, 36, died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Thursday, the Tacoma News Tribune reported.

Detectives are still working to determine what happened, and have not yet arrested a suspect.

Campbell’s body was found by passersby around 3 a.m. in the driver’s seat of a Ford Explorer that had slammed into the back of a parked semi truck, authorities said.

The Tacoma Police Department believe he was involved in a shootout between two vehicles earlier that morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area, and found glass and shell casings in the street but no victims, police said.

Forensic specialists collected evidence and detectives checked local hospitals for victims without success, authorities said.

Witnesses told police they saw a sedan and SUV speed away from the scene after exchanging gunfire.

Police believe Campbell was the driver of one of the vehicles and lost control after being shot.

An investigation is ongoing.