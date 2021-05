HONOLULU (AP) — A man who pointed a handgun at Honolulu police remained hospitalized Wednesday, the morning after an officer shot him, Acting Chief Rade Vanic said.

It was the third time Honolulu police officers have shot someone this year. The other two happened in April and were fatal.

Plainclothes officers located a 27-year-old man wanted on two warrants late Tuesday in Kalihi behind the wheel of a parked Jeep, Vanic said.

When officers ordered him out of the vehicle, he drove out of a parking stall and hit four vehicles.

“He was exiting his vehicle with a gun brandished in his hand and pointing it towards the direction of the officer,” Vanic said.

The officers were wearing bulletproof vests marked with “police,” and are not among the officers assigned to wear cameras. Uniformed officers wear cameras but the department is looking to also have plainclothes officers wear them in the future, Vanic said.

He said police won't release surveillance footage from the area.

The man, whose name was not released, was struck multiple times in the upper body, Vanic said. The warrants are for charges including kidnapping, abuse of a household member and firearms offenses, Vanic said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.