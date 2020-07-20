Man hit, killed by train in downtown Flagstaff over weekend

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff man who walked on to the railroad tracks and waved at an oncoming train was hit and killed before he could escape its path, police said.

Allen Shaffer, 24, was struck Sunday afternoon near the train station in downtown Flagstaff, police said. He was walking across the tracks but turned around and stood in the middle, waving at an oncoming train. Police cited witnesses in saying Shaffer tried to run away as the train got closer but was hit.

Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to learn more about how it happened, police said.