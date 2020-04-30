Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 35-year-old man was killed by an Amtrak train in Salem, authorities said.

Salem Police and medics responded around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the train tracks at Blossom Drive NE and Indian School Road NE, the Statesman Journal reported.

Witnesses told officers the man identified as Corey Grimes was walking on the tracks and ignored multiple warnings from the train horn before he was struck from behind.

Amtrak Police Department investigating the incident.