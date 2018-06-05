Man hangs himself in Whatcom County Jail

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate hanged himself in the Whatcom County Jail.

The Bellingham Herald reports the man died Monday morning.

The man, who was being held in jail on multiple felony charges, made a noose out of his shirt and jammed it into a cell door, the Whatcom County Sheriff's office said. Deputies were notified of the incident when other inmates activated a panic alarm.

Deputies and jail medical staff started CPR, as well as other life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Bellingham Police Department has been asked to conduct an investigation into the inmate's death, and will coordinate with the medical examiner.