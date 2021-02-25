Man gets time served for not testifying about 2015 shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who was wounded during a 2015 gang-related shooting that left a bystander dead was sentenced Thursday to time served for refusing to tell a grand jury who fired the shots.
Federal prosecutors charged Deshawn Danzler, 26, with contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about the shooting during a 2019 grand jury appearance. They asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman to sentence the 26-year-old Danzler to up 12-1/2 years in prison. However, Guzman handed down a two-year sentence with time considered served.