BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Louisiana man to nearly 2 1/2 years in prison after he admitted lying about how many children he was feeding under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's summer food service program.

U.S. District Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Corey Roshel Powell, 43, of Delhi, Louisiana, to 29 months following his conviction for a scheme to defraud the USDA, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana said Friday in a news release.