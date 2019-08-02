Man found near river with no memory of how he got there

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who wasn't wearing pants or shoes was rescued from the bank of the Nooksack River south of Lynden after apparently falling down at least part of an embankment.

Lynden Fire Department chief Mark Billmire told The Bellingham Herald that the man's truck was found running near where he was found and that the man had no recollection of how he fell or ended up there.

Fire crews were called Thursday afternoon after tubers floating by heard the man's calls and phoned for help.

Crews responded and determined he had possible head injuries. He was brought up using ropes.

The last thing the man reported remembering was helping his girlfriend move, and Billmire said his truck was loaded with items suggesting that was true.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com