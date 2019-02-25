Man found dead inside car that plunged into Fort Wayne river

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne police say a motorist is dead after his car left a roadway and plunged into a river in the northeastern Indiana city.

Police say officers were called to the St. Marys River early Sunday about a possible car in the river.

Divers with Fort Wayne's fire department later found the man's body inside his car after they attached a cable to the vehicle and pulled it from the water.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released and an autopsy is planned.

The Journal Gazette reports that the car's OnStar system had notified emergency crews that the car was either in or alongside the river and was moving toward Fort Wayne's Bluffton Road bridge.