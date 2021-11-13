Man found dead in canal; had been detained by Navajo police

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — A body found Friday in a Shiprock canal is that of a man who disappeared after being detained by police while highly intoxicated over two weeks earlier, the Navajo Nation Police Department said.

Jevon Descheenie, 21, disappeared Oct. 25 after being seated on the rear step of a transport van outside the police station in Shiprock while the officer who had detained Descheenie went to a nearby police vehicle to get gloves to clean up that vehicle's passenger compartment where Descheenie had vomited, a police statement said.