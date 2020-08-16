https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Man-fatally-struck-by-train-in-Surprise-Not-15487852.php
Man fatally struck by train in Surprise; Not identified yet
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — A man has died after being hit by a train Sunday in the city of Surprise, according to authorities.
Police said the incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man hasn’t been identified yet.
The railroad line is operated by BNSF and company official said an investigation was underway.
