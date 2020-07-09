Man fatally stabbed after fight near grocery

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A man was fatally stabbed in a fight in Lowell, authorities said Thursday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the man had apparently been in an altercation near the Lemon Tree Food Shops at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The man then walked into the grocery store seeking help for his stab wounds. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made. Authorities have not identified the victim other than to say he's a man in his 30s.

Ryan's office said anyone with information related to the stabbing should call Lowell police.