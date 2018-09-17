Man dies at western Nebraska railroad yard

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old man died after an incident at Union Pacific's railroad yard in western Nebraska's North Platte.

Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs says the incident occurred Saturday morning and involved a North Platte man who worked for a UP contactor.

Authorities have not released the man's name or other information about what happened.

An investigation is continuing.