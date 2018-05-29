Man dies after oil tank explosion in West Virginia

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This photo provided by Smithburg Fire Department shows emergency personnel responding after oil tanks exploded in West Union, W.Va. on Friday, May 25, 2018. State Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Jake Glance said workers were dismantling the tanks with some type of torch. Four people have been hospitalized. (Smithburg Fire Department via AP) less This photo provided by Smithburg Fire Department shows emergency personnel responding after oil tanks exploded in West Union, W.Va. on Friday, May 25, 2018. State Department of Environmental Protection ... more Photo: AP Man dies after oil tank explosion in West Virginia 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WEST UNION, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say one of four people who were hospitalized after oil tanks exploded in West Virginia has died.

News outlets report 51-year-old Barry Lattea of Weston died Saturday at a Pittsburgh hospital. A medical examiner determined Lattea died of thermal and inhalation injuries.

The four were employees of a company that was removing three oil tanks in West Union on Friday when the tanks exploded. State Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Jake Glance said workers were dismantling the tanks with some type of torch. But the tanks were not entirely empty and caught fire.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the employees worked for Hydrocarbon Well Services of Buckhannon.