Man charged with driving through protest crowd, firing gun

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with driving through a crowd of peaceful protesters in suburban St. Louis and firing a gun in the air.

KSDK reports that Brentwood police said they corralled Jeffrey McMillen in the Home Depot parking lot after he drove through the crowd outside a Target store, where more than 1,000 were gathered to demonstrate in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis. Police said they recovered a handgun on the scene.

McMillen was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on $100,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.