Man charged with bringing Molotov cocktail to protest

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) —

A Massachusetts man has been indicted after police say they saw him brandishing a Molotov cocktail during a protest in Worcester over the police killing of George Floyd.

A federal grand jury indicted 18-year-old Vincent Eovacious of Worcester on Thursday, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. Eovacious is charged with civil disorder and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Authorities say officers spotted Eovacious standing on top of a building during a June 1 protest. They say he was seen inserting a rag into a bottle filled with a clear liquid. When officers later stopped him, they found lighters, rags and three glass bottles containing a liquid that smelled of gasoline.

Police said the man confirmed the liquid was gasoline and that he was “waiting for an opportunity,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Eovacious was arrested on June 3. Email and phone messages left with his attorney were not immediately returned Friday morning.