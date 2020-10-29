Man charged in death of woman whose body was found in river

A Wichita man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a river earlier this year.

Robert Burns Mans Jr., 48, was charged Wednesday in Marion County in the death of Shalan Niccole Gannon, 27, of Wichita. He was arrested Thursday in Wichita, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release.

Authorities allege Gannon was killed on or about April 8. She was reported missing April 11 and her body was found in the Ninnescah River in rural Sumner County in June.

No other information, including how Gannon died or how authorities connected Mans to her death, has been released.

Gannon is being held in the Marion County jail.