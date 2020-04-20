Man charged in Wisconsin brothers' deaths to be arraigned

KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin is scheduled to be arraigned next month.

Garland Joseph Nelson, of Braymer, waived his right last week to a a preliminary hearing in which the judge could hear the prosecutor's evidence against him and decide whether it was sufficient for him to stand trial.

Instead the 10 felony charges against Nelson will be formally read at his May 4 arraignment. Among the charges are two counts each of first-degree murder in the deaths of 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 34-year-old Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

Jack Diemel, the brothers’ father, said the two went to Nelson’s northwestern Missouri farm to collect a $250,000 debt, according to a probable cause statement. The father reported his sons missing July 21 after they failed to show up for a flight home and did not answer their phones.

Their remains later were found in Missouri and Nebraska.