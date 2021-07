JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County man has been charged after his 4-year-old son found a loaded handgun and accidentally killed himself.

Authorities on Thursday said 25-year-old Devonte Carter of Jennings was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bail and does not yet have a listed attorney.