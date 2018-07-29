Man catches 33 different fish species to finish challenge

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — It took eight years, but a Colchester man has completed Vermont's first-ever Master Angler Sweep by catching at least one trophy-sized specimen of 33 different fish species.

Drew Price joined the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's Master Angler Program in 2010. He caught 12 species the first year, and another 12 the next but his progress sputtered over the next few years until he changed tactics, trying new equipment and even becoming an avid ice fisherman.

The Burlington Free Press reports that he completed the challenge by catching a 30-inch pike-pickerel hybrid. Price says the experience has allowed him to combine his love of fish with his love of the outdoors and his interest in the artistry of fly-tying.

