Man arrested after saying son wounded in drive-by shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man who initially said his 10-year-old son was wounded in a drive-by shooting was arrested after eventually saying the boy was shot in their apartment as they handled the father's handgun, police said.

Jason Wroten, 47, was arrested Monday on suspicion of endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Online court records didn't list a defense lawyer who could comment on the allegations on Wroten's behalf.

Wroten initially told police that he and his son were outside their apartment when a person possibly in a vehicle shot at them and his son was wounded, police said in probable-cause statement.

Police said the boy underwent surgery for a wound to his abdomen and wasn't available to be interviewed by investigators but that Wroten changed his story after police found a handgun in a bedroom safe along with a spent cartridge.

The statement said Wroten told investigators that he'd gotten the gun out because he'd heard shots and that it discharged when he was taking it back from his son after showing the boy how to use and load the gun.