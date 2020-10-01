Man admits stealing $1.45 million from Enterprise subsidiary

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An employee of an Enterprise Holdings subsidiary in Florida has admitted stealing $1.45 million from the company to pay for vacations, designer clothes and expensive watches.

David Michael Kramer, 41, of Broward County, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in St. Louis to five counts of wire fraud. He was a group risk manager for Enterprise Leasing Company of Florida from 2009 to June of this year. He oversaw bills related to vehicle leasing, such as towing and cleaning.

Kramer requested 694 false checks totaling $1.45 million, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay McClure-Hartman said during his plea hearing Thursday, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Kramer's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

St. Louis-based Enterprise sued Kramer in August to block him from withdrawing $250,000 from a retirement account.