Man accused of unleashing bedbugs in city hall faces trial

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A man who allegedly unleashed a cup full of bedbugs in Augusta City Center in 2017 because the city wasn't addressing his concerns about his bedbug-infested apartment is scheduled to start trial this month.

Charles Manning, 78, was charged with assault and obstructing government administration when he allegedly released bedbugs in the city’s general assistance office. City officials had to close the building and hire a pest control contractor to contain the bugs, The Portland Press Herald reported.