A former New York police detective who awaits trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a girl at his vacation home in Vermont in the 1980s has now been accused of misrepresenting claims of poor health and his inability to travel to Vermont.

Leonard Forte, 79, was charged with felony sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Vermont in 1987. He was convicted in 1988 but a judge ordered a new trial the next year, saying the prosecutor had been too emotional.