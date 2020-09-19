Man accused of killings arrested in NM posing as brother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) —

A double-homicide suspect in New Mexico was posing as his brother when he was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint, police said.

State court records allege that Dakota “Outlaw” Briscoe was driving his brother's 2004 van and using his brother's driver's license when he drove to a border patrol inspection checkpoint on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old's scheme might have worked had his brother, Austin Epps, not had a warrant for his own arrest. Epps had a warrant for failing to appear in court in 2019 on a drug charge. Additionally, Briscoe's 28-year-old brother had a suspended driver's license and the van's registration had expired, according to court records.

Briscoe was then arrested. It was discovered two days later that Briscoe was posing as Epps. Briscoe is accused of killing two men in Albuquerque, torching their bodies inside a vehicle and carjacking a woman at gunpoint to escape.

Briscoe was promptly charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted armed robbery, six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a vehicle, aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and aggravated arson, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Briscoe remained jailed Saturday. Online court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Briscoe who could comment on his behalf.